Kerala records 38,684 fresh coronavirus cases, 595 fatalities

Daily COVID-19 cases in further decreased on Friday with the state recording 38,684 fresh infections which raised the total caseload to 62,11,116.

The southern state had reported 42,677 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

on Friday also reported 595 deaths which raised the total fatalities in to 57,296, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 28 were reported in the last 24 hours, 197 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 370 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 41,037 more people recovering from the virus since Thursday, the total recoveries reached 57,86,949.

As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 3,66,120, the release said.

On Thursday, the number of active cases was 3,69,073.

As many as 1,20,496 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 6,398, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (5,002), Kollam (3,714), Thrissur (3,426), Kottayam (3,399), Malappuram (2,616), Alappuzha (2,610), Kozhikode (2,469) and Pathanamthitta (2,069).

The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 313 were health workers, 189 from outside the State and 35,878 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 2,304, the release said.

There are currently 5,12,986 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,02,193 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,793 in hospitals, the release said.

