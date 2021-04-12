Madhya Pradesh sees highest one-day spike of 6,489 Covid-19 cases

-
-
Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 6,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the biggest spike in a single day, while 37 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.
The state's case tally has reached 3,44,634 while the death toll is 4,221.
Madhya Pradesh is now left with 38,651 active cases.
Since the beginning of April, Madhya Pradesh added 49,123 new COVID-19 cases while 235 people died, officials said.
A total of 3,117 people were discharged from hospitals in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count of recoveries to 3,01,762 on Monday, the department said.
With 923 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 79,434 while that of Bhopal rose to 58,951 with the addition of 824 infections.
Indore reported six deaths, taking the toll in the district to 1,005 while three patients died in Bhopal, pushing the count of fatalities to 649, officials said.
Indore is now left with 7,917 active cases while Bhopal has 5,438 such cases.
With 38,306 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 67.81 lakh.
Meanwhile, the management of Salkanpur temple, a prominent temple located in Sehore district, has decided to shut the temple till April 21.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 3,44,634, new cases 6,489, death toll 4,221, recovered 3,01,762, active cases 38,651, number of tests so far 67,81,528.
