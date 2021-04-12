Raj becomes second state after Maha to cross 10 million vaccination mark

Rajasthan has become the second state in the country to administer more than 10 million doses of the vaccine against coronavirus, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday.

Maharashtra was the first state in the country to cross the 10 million vaccination mark. The state had administered 1,00,38,421 doses till Sunday noon.

Sharma congratulated the medical staff of the state and said the milestone was achieved on Monday afternoon.

Till Sunday, 99.83 lakh doses were administered and the figure has crossed the 10 million mark now, Sharma said.

Beginning April 1, jabs have been administered to people above 45 years of age, Sharma said, adding that the vaccination is being done at 3,380 government and 188 private sites in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)