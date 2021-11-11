Madness or treason; Varun Gandhi's swipe at Kangana Ranaut

-
ALSO READ
Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and more receive Padma Shri awards
Court warns Kangana after she skips hearing in Javed Akhtar defamation case
Those glorifying Godse should be named, shamed publicly: Varun Gandhi
Twitter re-launches profile verification process after more than 3 years
Mehul Choksi's lifelong drive to do 'something big' ends in Caribbean trial
-
BJP MP Varun Gandhi took a swipe at film actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday for her reported remarks that India received freedom in 2014 and what it got in 1947 was "alms", and asked if her thinking was madness or treason.
He also posted a short clip of her remarks during a new channel programme in which she is heard saying in Hindi, "That was not freedom but 'bheekh' (alms), and the freedom came in 2014."
Ranaut, who was recently given Padma Shri, was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. She has sparked controversy in the past with her right wing comments and jibes at opposition politicians.
Slamming her, Gandhi said, "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometime, respecting his killer sometime, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU