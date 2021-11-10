CM Thackeray admitted to hospital, may undergo surgery for neck issues

-
ALSO READ
No bigger reason for quitting tobacco than current health crisis: RGCIRC
PM Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday
Uddhav Thackeray urges opposition parties to win people's trust
Brazil's President Bolsonaro admitted to hospital for persistent hiccups
Kin of people who died due to oxygen shortage in Delhi demand fair probe
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is being admitted to a prominent private hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and may undergo a minor surgery for a neck problem, officials said.
Thackeray surprised people after he appeared in an online event on Monday wearing a neck-brace and a day later, underwent a thorough medical checkup.
Confirming the development, the CM said, in a statement, that in the past two years of the war against the virus, he had no time to even lift his neck from work.
"I had this neck pain, but ignored it a bit too much, so whatever had to happen has happened. Now the doctors have advised me to get proper treatment for this pain," Thackeray said.
He said he would be admitted to the hospital later this evening for 2-3 days to get the proper treatment, but did not go into details, and officials also remained tightlipped.
However, the CM urged people of Maharashtra not to ignore the vaccination drive and although the state has crossed the 10-crore jabs mark, it is imperative for all to get fully vaccinated.
"Please go to the nearest centre and get yourself vaccinated immediately to protect your life. Your blessings are with me. I am sure I will get well soon," Thackeray said.
--IANS
qn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU