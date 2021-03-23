Madras High Court grants bail to Justice Karnan in 10 cases

-
ALSO READ
Former HC judge C S Karnan arrested in TN over alleged offensive remarks
Provide adequate time to staff engaged in poll works to cast votes: HC
BJP president affirms party's alliance with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Sitting AIADMK MLA joins TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK
Tamil Nadu's active coronavirus cases fall below 18,000; tally 754,460
-
Controversial former judge, Justice
C S Karnan, arrested in December last year for allegedly making vulgar comments against women and remarks against judges, was granted bail by the Madras High Court on Tuesday.
As many as 10 cases were pending against the former judge of the Madras and Calcutta High Courts.
Accepting the undertaking given by Justice Karnan to the effect that he would not indulge in any such activities, Justice V Bharathidasan granted him the relief, that too a conditional one.
He should furnish two sureties for Rs 50,000 each and stay in the city, not tamper with the witnesses and appear before the Investigating Officers as and when required.
Any violation of the conditions would render the bail order cancelled, the judge said.
Earlier, the abusive contents released in the form of videos uploaded in the social media platforms had prompted the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, a statutory body, to lodge series of complaints against Justice Karnan
Upon taking cognizance of the same, 10 cases had been registered so far for offences under the IPC and the Information Technology Act.
His earlier bail petitions were dismissed by the High Court on February 16 this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU