Maha CM will write to PM about portrayal of Bollywood in bad light: Malik

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Rains have affected Konkan farmers, says Maha minister
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
PSBs' loan write-offs twice as much as govt's capital infusion in 7 years
Drugs case: Malik names BJP leader whose kin was allegedly let off by NCB
Tokyo 2020: Sonam Malik's Olympic debut ends in first-round defeat
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the portrayal of Bollywood in a bad light in the wake of recent raids by the NCB which could affect the livelihood of the people dependent on that industry, NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, Malik said he had apprised the chief minister and state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil about the current happenings.
"CM Thackeray informed me that he is concerned about the image of the Hindi film industry being portrayed in such a negative way. He is going to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this. The drug haul cases have maligned the image of the film industry," said Malik.
The NCP spokesperson has levelled a string of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and the raids conducted by the federal anti-drug agency, including the one on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.
The chief minister's concerns are not about only 3-4 actors in the industry. After Hollywood, Bollywood is the biggest film industry. It offers jobs and employment to lakhs of people. If the industry is portrayed in a bad light, people could lose their livelihood. Hence the chief minister is going to write about it to PM Modi, Malik said, adding that the film industry's contribution to the country's GDP is around 3-4 per cent.
Responding to a query, Malik said no discussion was held during his meetings with the CM and Walse Patil about the caste certificate of Sameer Wankhede.
Malik had released a purported birth certificate of Wankhede and claimed that his father's actual name is Dawood Wankhede and not Dnyandev Wankhede, which he had dropped after converting to Islam.
Sameer Wankhede had denied all allegations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU