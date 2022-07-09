Maha rains: CM calls Hingoli collector, gives instructions on evacuation

-
ALSO READ
Army, NDRF and SDRF carry out rescue ops in flood-hit Assam's Cachar
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
We have support of 50 MLAs, will pass floor test, says Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde not in Mumbai but communication established: Sanjay Raut
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday phoned the collector of Hingoli, which has received heavy rains in the last 48 hours, and issued instructions on evacuation of people and providing other forms of relief.
Heavy rains had caused the Asna river in Hingoli, some 570 kilometres from here, to swell, with water entering villages and damaging crops.
"You should ensure safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them," Shinde, who is currently in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, told the collector.
In a clip that was released for the media, Shinde can be heard telling the collector to deploy more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams if required.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU