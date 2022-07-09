People of India being divided for political opportunism: Amartya Sen

-
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday said people of the country were being divided for "political opportunism".
Sen also lamented that the colonial practice of imprisoning people due to political reasons is still being continued, decades after India gained independence.
"There is an effort to divide Indians...create a rift in the co-existence of Hindus and Muslims on account of political opportunism," he said during a virtual address at the centenary celebration of 'Anandabazar Patrika'.
The first edition of the vernacular daily was published on March 13, 1922. Prafullakumar Sarkar was its founding-editor.
"At that time (1922), several people in the country were jailed for political reasons...I was very young then and often used to question whether this practice of sending people to jail without committing any crime will ever stop.
"Subsequently, India became independent, but this exercise is still very much in existence," the 88-year-old celebrated economist said.
