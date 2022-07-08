Murmu's Kolkata visit cancelled due to national mourning for Shinzo Abe

NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to on Saturday to meet lawmakers from West Bengal has been cancelled in the wake of the one-day mourning, as a mark of respect to ex-Japanese premier .

Murmu has been visiting various states to seek support from the lawmakers for the July 18 presidential polls.

"As a mark of respect to former Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one-day mourning shall be observed on July 9. Therefore, all programs of NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu stand cancelled for July 9, 2022," the Bengal said in a statement.

Abe, 67, the longest-serving prime minister of Japan, was assassinated earlier in the day in the west Japanese town of Nara while he was campaigning for his party.

A senior leader said Murmu will be in New Delhi on Saturday.

Murmu's visit to will be rescheduled later," he said.

She was scheduled to meet BJP MPs and MLAs at a hotel in New Town area of on Saturday afternoon.

