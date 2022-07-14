Maha records 2,229 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 16,553

-
-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 2,229 fresh coronavirus cases, a drop of nearly 350, and four more deaths linked to the infection, down from 10 fatalities a day ago, the state health department said.
With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 80,12,452, while the toll increased to 1,48,005, said the department in a bulletin. On Wednesday, the state had registered 2,575 cases and 10 coronavirus-linked fatalities. Mumbai recorded 339 fresh cases and two fatalities. Areas under Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur municipal corporations recorded one death each, said the bulletin said. The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent, while the recovery rate was 97.95 per cent, it said. As many as 2,594 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,47,894 and leaving the state with 16,553 active cases, the department said.
The department said 38,366 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,25,20,174. The COVID-19 count in Nashik district rose to 4,78,072 with the single-day addition of 88 new patients, health department officials said. As there was no fresh death linked to the respiratory illness, the toll remained unchanged at 8,901, they said.
So far, 4,68,522 patients have recovered from the infection, 56 of them in the last 24 hours, the officials said. The number of patients receiving treatment in the north Maharashtra district stood at 649, they added. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,12,452; fresh cases 2,229; death toll 1,48,005; recoveries 78,47,894; active cases: 16,553; total tests 8,25,20,174.
