Increase uptake of Sputnik V vaccine precautionary doses: Centre to states

Expressing concern over low uptake of precautionary doses of Sputnik V vaccine, the Centre on Thursday asked states to increase it.

The uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5 per cent of those who are due for it.

In a letter to all states and UTs, the on Thursday suggested some measures to increase the uptake of Sputnik V booster doses.

"It has been observed that uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5 per cent of those who are due for it. Reference may be made to e-mail sent to all states and UTs on May 5, 2022, wherein it was mentioned that beneficiaries who have received two doses of Sputnik V vaccine, may be administered precaution dose using Sputnik V (Component I) in Private Covid Vaccination centers (CVCs) after completion of 9 months or 39 weeks," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

To increase the uptake of precaution dose ofSputnik V vaccine by the due beneficiaries, availability of Sputnik V vaccine (Component I) and functionality of private CVCs may be ensured, he wrote.

Bhushan has also suggested that the private CVCs, which were providing Sputnik V vaccine, may reach out to the due beneficiaries to receive the due doses - both second and precaution dose.

The letter has also asked to establish targeted communication for the due beneficiaries of precaution dose of Sputnik V.

Meanwhile, the interval between the second dose and precaution dose has now been reduced to 6 months or 26 weeks for all vaccines.

--IANS

avr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)