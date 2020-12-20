Maharashtra sees 3,811 new Covid-19 cases, 2,064 recoveries; 98 more die

-
-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported
3,811 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,96,518, the state health department said.
With 98 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the total tally of fatalities rose to 48,746, it said.
A total of 2,064 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,83,905. The state is now left with 62,743 active cases.
A total of 1,21,19,196 people have been tested so far.
