Covid-19: India reports 26,624 new cases in 24 hrs, death toll at 1,45,477

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95.80 lakh pushing thenational recovery rate to95.51 per cent,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,80,402 pushing the national recovery rate to95.51 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

There are 3,05,344 active infections in the country whichcomprises3.04per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 and surpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,16,11,98,195 samples have been tested up toDecember 19 with11,07,681samples being tested on Saturday.

