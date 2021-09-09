Maha vaccinates over 1.5 million people against Covid-19 in single day

-
-
Maharashtra had on Wednesday administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 15 lakh beneficiaries, highest in a single day, a senior official said on Thursday.
The state government had administered 14,39,809 doses till 8 pm on Wednesday and as per the final figures released during the day, 15,03,959 persons were given the shot, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary for public health department.
The Maharashtra government has administered 15,03,959 doses against COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this, the total doses administered so far have now reached 6,55,82,878, he said.
As many as 48.46 per cent people above 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the state. In the 18-44 age group 37.88 per cent people have taken at least one dose, while in the above 45 age group 52.24 per cent people have received at least one dose.
