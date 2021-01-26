Maharashtra: 289 more birds found dead taking tally to 18,700

-
ALSO READ
Ghazipur poultry market to reopen after samples test negative for bird flu
Bird flu scare causes losses in poultry businesses across India
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive
Bird flu: 1,500 crows, birds found dead in Madhya Pradesh so far
Govt keeping a close watch on bird flu, citizens need not worry: Sisodia
-
The tally of bird deaths in Maharashtra reached 18,700 with 289 more birds dying in various parts of the state on Monday, a state government official said on Tuesday.
The samples of these birds have been sent to the Bhopal-based laboratory to find out whether they were infected by avian influenza pathogen, he said.
"Out of these 289 birds, 260 were poultry birds while others are herons, parrots, crows etc," the official said.
He said 51,090 poultry birds, eight ducks, 38,798 eggs and 55,476 kg poultry feed have been destroyed until now in the infected zones in Maharashtra.
Bird flu outbreak was confirmed in some districts of Maharashtra earlier this month.
"Culling of poultry birds, destruction of eggs, droppings, manure, feed etc has been initiated in the radii of one-km around the infected poultry farms," he said.
Culling is basically the mass slaughter of domestic poultry birds, such as chickens and ducks, to contain the spread of bird flu. During this process, all domestic birds in an infected area, where cases of bird flu have been reported, are slaughtered and their remains are buried.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU