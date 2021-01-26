Climate litigations spiked in recent years, says United Nations body

-
ALSO READ
Climate change: PepsiCo aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040
India only country to keep commitments on climate change: Javadekar
World leaders laud US return to climate fight under Biden administration
Too many companies are banking on carbon capture to reach net zero
Ice loss accelerating at record pace globally, shows research
-
Climate litigation cases have spiked in recent years, making the courtroom increasingly relevant to efforts to address climate change around the world, an UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Tuesday.
It finds that climate cases have nearly doubled over the last three years and are increasingly compelling governments and corporate actors to implement their climate commitments, as well as pursue more ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation goals.
The report, published by the UNEP in cooperation with the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, shows climate litigation has become more common and more successful worldwide.
In 2017, 884 cases were brought in 24 countries; as of 2020, cases had nearly doubled, with at least 1,550 climate change cases filed in 38 countries (39 including the European Union courts).
While climate litigation continues to be concentrated in high-income countries, the report's authors expect the trend to further grow in the global south. The report lists recent cases from Colombia, India, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines and South Africa.
The background of plaintiffs is becoming increasingly diverse as well, with NGOs and political parties joined by children, senior citizens, migrants, and indigenous peoples.
Just as they are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, those groups of plaintiffs often stand at the forefront of climate change, enduring extreme weather, rising sea levels, and pollution.
"Citizens are increasingly turning to courts to access justice and exercise their right to a healthy environment," said Arnold Kreilhuber, Acting Director of UNEP's Law Division.
"Judges and courts have an essential role to play in addressing the climate crisis."
Some of the recent trends in climate litigation identified by the report include: Violations of "climate rights", i.e. cases are increasingly relying on fundamental human rights including the right to life, health, food, and water.
Failures of governments to enforce their commitments on climate change mitigation and adaptation.
The other litigation is "Greenwashing" and non-disclosures, when corporate messaging contains false or misleading information about climate change impacts.
In the coming years, the UNEP expects climate litigation to increase in national and international bodies, especially with respect to companies misreporting climate risks, governments failing to adapt to extreme weather events, and cases brought to enforce previous court decisions.
A rise is also expected in cases concerning persons displaced by climate change impacts.
"Climate litigation is a key lever for keeping governments and corporations on task in the fight to combat climate change," said Michael Burger, Executive Director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change at Columbia Law School.
"And it is a powerful tool for holding them to account for their failure to do so. Courts can equalize the power imbalances in society and give force to the rule of law."
--IANS
vg/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU