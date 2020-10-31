Maharashtra: Amravati reports 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, 79 recoveries

As many as 54 persons tested



positive for coronavirus, while 79 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's district on Saturday, an official said.

With the addition of the latest cases, the tally in the district reached 16,302, the official said.

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 93.72 per cent and 15,278 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, he said.

At present, there are 660 active cases in the district, of which 373 patients are in home isolation, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)