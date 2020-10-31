Maharashtra: Amravati reports 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, 79 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Amravati sees 96 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 15,000
Maharashtra: Amravati sees 151 new Covid-19 cases, five more deaths
Jharkhand reports 395 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 1,00,964
Maharashtra: Amravati records 256 fresh Covid-19 cases; five more deaths
Thane district reports 781 fresh Covid-19 cases; 22 additional deaths
-
As many as 54 persons tested
positive for coronavirus, while 79 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday, an official said.
With the addition of the latest cases, the tally in the district reached 16,302, the official said.
The district has recorded a recovery rate of 93.72 per cent and 15,278 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, he said.
At present, there are 660 active cases in the district, of which 373 patients are in home isolation, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU