Maharashtra CM seeks Pune-Nashik rail plan for Cabinet consideration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked officials to move the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway project proposal before the state Cabinet.
According to an official statement, Thackeray gave the instruction during a meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House here to discuss the project.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Transport Minister Anil Parab and senior officials were present at the meeting.
The project, expected to cost Rs 16,039 crore, had received approval from the Railway Ministry last year.
It was informed in the meeting that connecting the two districts, which lead in agriculture and industrial sectors, by a direct rail line, will help fast-track economic development in the belt, the statement said.
Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (also known as MahaRail) managing director Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal made a presentation during the meeting on projects the state-run firm will implement in the future.
These include Mumbai-Pune (high-speed railway project one-hour journey), Ratnagiri-Pune, Aurangabad-Chalisgaon, Rotegaon-Kopargaon, Pune-Aurangabad, Pune-Nanded, Chiplun- Karad (new line) and Vaidbhavwadi-Kolhapur (new line), the statement said.
