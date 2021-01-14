Sikkim bans entry of poultry products from other states for 1 month

-
ALSO READ
Ghazipur poultry market to reopen after samples test negative for bird flu
Bird flu scare causes losses in poultry businesses across India
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive
Bird flu: 1,500 crows, birds found dead in Madhya Pradesh so far
Govt keeping a close watch on bird flu, citizens need not worry: Sisodia
-
The Sikkim government on Thursday banned the import of all poultry products from other states for a month in the wake of the outbreak of avian influenza in various places across the country.
A notification on the ban was issued by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department Secretary, S D Subba.
"In the wake of report of avian influenza outbreak in several states and to prevent possible ingress of avian influenza disease in the state, the Government of Sikkim hereby imposes ban on entry of poultry and poultry products from outside the state with immediate effect for a period of one month from the date of issue of notification," the notification said.
It may be mentioned that the outbreak of avian influenza has been reported from ten states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU