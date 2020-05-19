JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Consumers get essentials from local retailers; availability via ecomm dips
Business Standard

Maharashtra eases lockdown outside red zones, shops to run with 50% staff

Non-essential delivery by e-commerce allowed in Mumbai

Topics
Coronavirus | Maharashtra government | Uddhav Thackeray

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Passengers board a special train for New Delhi at Bhubaneswar railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Bhubaneswar
Passengers board a special train for New Delhi at Bhubaneswar railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, Bhubaneswar

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday eased lockdown restrictions in areas outside eighteen municipal corporations and allowed opening of private offices, shops, markets and intra-district bus service with 50 per cent capacity.

E-commerce delivery of non essential services will be allowed across the state including Mumbai following relaxation by the union home ministry on Sunday. Sub-registrar and RTO offices for registering properties and vehicles too will remain open in red zones. However non-essential shops and wine stores may still still remain shut in Mumbai because of restrictions imposed by the civic body earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India has conducted 2.4 million tests so far, says govt

Eighteen municipal corporations including those in Mumbai Metropolitan Region remain under the red zone while areas outside it have now been classified as non red zone.

State chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday said government will not lift restrictions in red zones in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "We have to see that red zones turn into green zones. We have to overcome Covid-19 crisis before monsoon," Thackeray had said.


ALSO READ: Consumers get essentials from local retailers; availability via ecomm dips

Malls and establishments which will be allowed to open in red zones only for upkeep and maintenance and pre-monsoon preparations. No commercial or production activity will be permitted in these premises as per government order issued today.
First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 19:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU