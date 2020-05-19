Maharashtra eases lockdown outside red zones, shops to run with 50% staff

The on Tuesday eased lockdown restrictions in areas outside eighteen municipal corporations and allowed opening of private offices, shops, markets and intra-district bus service with 50 per cent capacity.

E-commerce delivery of non essential services will be allowed across the state including Mumbai following relaxation by the union home ministry on Sunday. Sub-registrar and RTO offices for registering properties and vehicles too will remain open in red zones. However non-essential shops and wine stores may still still remain shut in Mumbai because of restrictions imposed by the civic body earlier this month.





Eighteen municipal corporations including those in Mumbai Metropolitan Region remain under the red zone while areas outside it have now been classified as non red zone.

State chief minister had on Monday said government will not lift restrictions in red zones in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "We have to see that red zones turn into green zones. We have to overcome Covid-19 crisis before monsoon," Thackeray had said.



Malls and establishments which will be allowed to open in red zones only for upkeep and maintenance and pre-monsoon preparations. No commercial or production activity will be permitted in these premises as per government order issued today.