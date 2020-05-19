India's Covid-19 cases rising at fastest pace in Asia as govt eases curbs

India’s infections are escalating at the fastest pace in Asia, just as Prime Minister further relaxed the country’s nationwide to boost economic activities. Infections in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people were at 100,328, including 3,156 deaths, as of Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As many as 5,242 new cases were added on Tuesday, according to the



India is now among the nations worst hit by the epidemic, with a 28 per cent increase in cases since last week according to Bloomberg’s Tracker.



Pakistan has 42,125 cases including 903 deaths. Its cases increased by 19 per cent over the same period, the tracker showed.



“The challenges are huge, but a two-fold strategy would help reduce infections and flatten the curve,” said Rajmohan Panda, additional professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, adding the rise in infections is expected with the opening of the economy.



“The focus should now be prioritised in low income settlements, with an emphasis of sub district level containment measures.”