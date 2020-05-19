JUST IN
India's Covid-19 cases rising at fastest pace in Asia as govt eases curbs

India is now among the nations worst hit by the epidemic, with a 28 per cent increase in cases since last week according to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Tracker.

Bloomberg 

Medics collect a swab sample of an air passenger from Chicago for COVID-19 test who landed in Hyderabad and arrived at his native city by bus, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI
India’s coronavirus infections are escalating at the fastest pace in Asia, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi further relaxed the country’s nationwide lockdown to boost economic activities. Infections in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people were at 100,328, including 3,156 deaths, as of Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As many as 5,242 new cases were added on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

Pakistan has 42,125 cases including 903 deaths. Its cases increased by 19 per cent over the same period, the tracker showed.


“The challenges are huge, but a two-fold strategy would help reduce infections and flatten the curve,” said Rajmohan Panda, additional professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, adding the rise in infections is expected with the opening of the economy.

“The focus should now be prioritised in low income settlements, with an emphasis of sub district level containment measures.”
First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 23:26 IST

