Maharashtra CM extends Covid-19 lockdown till 'at least' April 30

"We have to break the chain (of coronavirus infection)," said Thackeray in a video message on his social media accounts as he asked people to stay indoors.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra will extend the lockdown to prevent the coronavirus from spreading "at least" till Aprill 30, said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, joining Odisha and Punjab in keeping people inside.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 1,276 cases and 110 deaths till now.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was speaking separately earlier, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted states' view to extend the lockdown.
First Published: Sat, April 11 2020. 17:33 IST

