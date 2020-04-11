Maharashtra CM extends Covid-19 lockdown till 'at least' April 30

-
ALSO READ
Lift coronavirus lockdown gradually to avert 'second wave', warn experts
Covid-19: Supply of essential goods hit as only 15% trucks plying on roads
Coronavirus pandemic: China ends 76-day lockdown imposed on epicentre Wuhan
Extend lockdown by at least a fortnight after April 14: Amarinder tells PM
Karnataka to finalise coronavirus lockdown exit strategy by April 13
-
Maharashtra will extend the lockdown to prevent the coronavirus from spreading "at least" till Aprill 30, said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, joining Odisha and Punjab in keeping people inside.
Maharashtra extends lockdown till 'at least' April 30.
“We have to break the chain (of coronavirus infection),” said Thackeray in a video message on his social media accounts as he asked people to stay indoors.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra third state to extend lockdown till Apr 30
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, reporting 1,276 cases and 110 deaths till now.
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/vkTgkJqohP— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 11, 2020
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was speaking separately earlier, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted states' view to extend the lockdown.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU