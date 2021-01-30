Maharashtra flu scare: 119 birds found dead, samples sent for tests

-
ALSO READ
Ghazipur poultry market to reopen after samples test negative for bird flu
Bird flu scare causes losses in poultry businesses across India
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive
Govt keeping a close watch on bird flu, citizens need not worry: Sisodia
Bird flu: 1,500 crows, birds found dead in Madhya Pradesh so far
-
Amid the avian influenza scare, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry department officials on Saturday said 119 birds have been found dead across the state, taking the total number of such deaths since January 8 to 19,558.
The 119 deaths, including of 59 poultry birds, were reported on Friday and samples have been sent for influenza tests to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Pune's Disease Investigation Section, they said.
As per outbreak protocols, poultry birds, feed, eggs, droppings etc are being destroyed scientifically in a one- kilometre radius from infected zones, the officials added.
So far, 71,883 poultry birds, 44,146 eggs and 63,339 kilograms of poultry feed have been destroyed, they informed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU