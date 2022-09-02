Maharashtra focusing on solar, nuclear power generation: Dy CM Fadnavis

deputy Chief Minister on Thursday informed visiting US senator Jon Ossoff that the state is increasing the use of solar power in the agriculture sector and also focusing on generation, officials said.

Fadnavis's statement came on the backdrop of the Union government giving in-principle nod for setting up six nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur in with a total capacity of 9,900 MW.

Ossoff, senator from Georgia, along with a delegation led by consul general Mike Hankey met Fadnavis here, said a statement by the government. Fadnavis also invited US firms to invest in Maharashtra in areas like energy, agriculture technology and skill development, the release added.

