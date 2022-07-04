JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Recovery tracker: Surge in workplace attendance up despite rising cases

Gyanvapi masjid case: Varanasi district court adjourns hearing till July 12
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt to soon reduce VAT on fuel, says CM Eknath Shinde

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test

Topics
Maharashtra | Value Added Tax

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the State Assembly on Monday.
.

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, July 04 2022. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.