Maharashtra LIVE: SC to hear Sena-Cong-NCP plea seeking floor test today

Sena-Cong-NCP wants an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse trading". The petition will be heard at 11.30 am today. Catch all Maharashtra LIVE updates here

BS Web Team 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flanked by newly appointed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (left) and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
The Supreme Court will on Sunday hear a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine seeking quashing of the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the state's new chief minister.

The combine wants an immediate floor test to avoid “further horse trading”. It has appealed that the court ask Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite them to form a government under Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of 144 legislators.

Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna are scheduled to hear the petition at 11:30 am, said Sunil Fernandes, a lawyer for the three parties.

 

