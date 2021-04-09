Maharashtra lockdown: Will supermarkets, liquor shops be open? FAQs issued

-
As coronavirus resurgence threatens health systems in Maharashtra, the state government had announced a "strict lockdown" over the weekends. It will be in place from 8 pm on Friday till Monday 7 am. Maharashtra, on Thursday, reported 56,286 new Covid-19 infections and 376 deaths.
The state government issued detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) on how to navigate through the lockdown. So, here's what allowed and not allowed during the weekend.
Can supermarkets to malls like D-Mart, Big Bazar, Reliance remains open?
Any establishment selling essential items as per the govemment orders April 4-5 can remain open between subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behavior. If the shops are selling multiple items, some of which do not fall under essential items, those may remain closed.
During weekend lockdown which activities will remain open, and which will remain closed?
All activities categorised under essential services can remain open. No person can move without a valid reason, which includes reasons specified in the order as well as reason for requirement of perfomfing an essential service.
Can APMC market be kept open during weekend lockdown?
Yes. subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behavior. If the local authorities feel that indiscipline in any APMC can lead to further transmission of the virus, don they may close the same after seeking permission from the State Govemment. It is expected that local authorities will keep an strict vigil over these.
Can shops providing construction materials remain open? No, says the government.
Can garages servicing transport services and shops of automotive spare parts remain open?
Garages being incidental to requirement of transportation may remain open.
Shops shall remain closed. Local authorities are keep strict vigil on these and if any garage is found defaulting the Covid-appropriate behavior, it may be closed till the operation of Covid-19 disaster notification remains in force.
Can employees of Central government, PSU etc. be treated as an essential service provider?
No. All employees of Central Government and PSU's cannot be treated as essential service providers. However, Central Government / PSU employees belonging to sectors categorised as essential services fall under ambit of essential service providers.
Can a citizen buy liquor? Yes. In accordance with the government orders, citizens can buy liquor from bars (on take away basis) or as home delivery from the bars as per the time window provided for restaurants and bars. This is subject to rules of the excise department.
Can Liquor shops remain open/ do home delivery? No
Can roadside dhaba remain open?
Yes. But the rules applicable to restaurents will apply - No seating- only take away; delivery allowed.
Can electrical home appliance (e.g. AC, Cooler, Fridge etc.) repairing shops remain open? No
Have questions about what’s open and what’s not? Here’s a list of FAQs - issued by the state government.#BreakTheChain #NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/klWckflybU— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 9, 2021
