Maharashtra lockdown won't be extended, avoid crowd to halt Covid-19: CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday clarified that the lockdown in the state will not be extended and also appealed people to avoid crowding in order to halt the spread of

At present, the lockdown is imposed in the state till June 30.

"Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere. Follow the instructions given by the government and take care of yourself," the Maharashtra CMO tweeted.





The statement from the CMO came after several reports surfaced that the government may further extend lockdown in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 97,648. India on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, with 396 deaths in the last 24 hours.