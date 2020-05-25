JUST IN
Man who threatened to kill CM Yogi Adityanath handed over to UP task force
Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan tests Covid-19 positive in Nanded

The former Chief Minister's condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town

He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested Covid-19 positive, party sources told IANS.

The former Chief Minister's condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month.

After nearly a month's treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 08:18 IST

