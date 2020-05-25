Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan tests Covid-19 positive in Nanded

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra coronavirus curfew starts midnight; 'won't tolerate crowds'
Coronavirus LIVE: 105 Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal; 459 in Maharashtra
Coronavirus LIVE: Air India set to resume partial services from mid-May
Coronavirus LIVE: India toll hits 1,000; over 940,000 recovered globally
Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra nears 10,000-mark; TN reports 104 new cases
-
Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan is reported to have tested Covid-19 positive, party sources told IANS.The former Chief Minister's condition has been described as asymptomatic and he is under treatment in Nanded, his home town. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE He is the second Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was diagnosed last month.
After nearly a month's treatment, Awhad was fully cured and discharged.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU