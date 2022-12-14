JUST IN
Business Standard

Maharashtra reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; active tally at 193

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 22 new Covid cases, taking the overall tally to 8,136,252, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department

Topics
Coronavirus | health news | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,252, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, pushing up the toll to 1,48,409, said the health department.

Fresh addition to the coronavirus death toll in the state has been reported after a gap of several days. Maharashtra had recorded 27 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday. The Mumbai administrative circle reported 11 cases, followed by Pune (6), Latur (3), and Nashik circles (2), said the health department in a bulletin. The Mumbai circle reported the lone coronavirus-related death, it said. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts and the state has eight such circles. With 9,219 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number in the state rose to 8,57,76,957, said the bulletin. The number of recoveries increased to 79,87,650 after 24 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 193 active cases, it said. Of the 193 active COVID-19 cases, the highest - 69 - are in Mumbai, followed by 64 and 19 in Pune and Thane districts, respectively, among other districts. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,252; fresh cases 22; death toll 1,48,409; recoveries 79,87,650; active cases 193; total tests 8,57,76,957.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 22:08 IST

