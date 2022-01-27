Maharashtra reports 25,425 Covid cases, over 10,000 fewer than day before

-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,425 new coronavirus cases, a drop of more than 10,000 compared to the previous day, and 42 deaths, the state health officials said.
The new cases included 72 Omicron infections. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 76,30,606 and death toll reached 1,42,358. The case fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 35,756 cases and 79 fatalities. With 36,708 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered patients rose to 71,97,001.
The recovery rate stood at 94.32 per cent.
There are 2,87,397 active cases in the state. Of 72 new Omicron infections, 33 were reported from Pune city, 19 from Aurangabad, five each from Mumbai and Osmanabad, three from Thane city and two each from Yavatmal and Ahmednagar.
One Omicron case each was recorded in Nagpur, Pune rural and Latur. To date, 2,930 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state of which 1,592 have recovered so far. Pune on Thursday recorded 4,171 coronavirus cases and zero fatality while Mumbai reported 1,384 cases and 12 fatalities. Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 9,232 new cases, followed by Nashik (4,083 cases), Nagpur (3,762), Mumbai (3,515), Kolhapur (1,302), Aurangabad (1,231), Akola (1,162), Latur (1,138). The Mumbai circle recorded 25 fatalities, followed by Kolhapur with five deaths and three each from Nashik, Pune and Latur circles.
Napgur, Akola and Aurangabad recorded one death each. As many as 1,45,573 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 7,40,12,958. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 25,425; Total cases: 76,30,606; Fatalities: 42; Total fatalities: 1,42,358; Tests conducted: 1,45,573; Active cases: 2,87,397.
