Nashik records 4,696 new Covid-19 cases in 48 hours; seven casualties

With the addition of 4,696 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, the tally of infections in Maharashtra Nashik district has reached 4,59,328, an official said on Thursday.
At least seven patients died of the infection in the last 48 hours, raising the toll to 8792, he said.
As many as 5,385 patients have been discharged from hospitals since Wednesday, taking the count of recoveries to 4,33,215, leaving the district with 17,321 active cases, the official said.
Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,63,554 were from Nashik city, 1,70,357 from other parts of the district, 13,685 from Malegaon and 7,816 from outside the district, the administration said.
