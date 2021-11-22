Maharashtra: SC grants protection from arrest to Param Bir Singh

-
The Supreme Court Monday granted protection from arrest to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in criminal cases lodged against him in Maharashtra and sought responses from the state government, its DGP and the CBI on his plea.
Singh, who had accused the then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, has alleged frame up in criminal cases.
Besides seeking protection from coercive steps, Singh has sought CBI probe into the entire issue involving him.
A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh issued notices to the Maharashtra government, its DGP Sanjay Pande and the CBI on Singh's plea.
Issue notice. Returnable on December 6. In the meantime, the petitioner shall join the investigation and shall not be arrested, the bench ordered.
