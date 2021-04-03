Maharashtra sees nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases, biggest one-day rise

Maharashtra's surge continues unabated with record-breaking infection numbers day after day. The state reported nearly 50,000 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,953,523, according to the health department. 277 people died due to deadly infection on Saturday.

State capital Mumbai reported over 9,000 cases for the first time since the pandemic began last year. Around 681 buildings in the city have been sealed, said BMC.

Meanwhile in Nagpur, as many as 3,720 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 47 died of the infection during the same period.

The Maharashtra government will make an adequate number of beds and ambulances available for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, state minister Eknath Shinde has said.

Earlier during the day, Varsha Gaikwad announced that all board students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without the examinations in view of the current situation.

In a brief video message, the Maharashtra's education minister said that decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will soon be taken.

Uddhav Thackeray, who chaired a meeting yesterday with bureaucrats in the evening, painted a grim picture of the Covid-19 situation.

The Maharashtra chief minister warned that the state will announce stricter curbs in a day or two, and said a lockdown will be imposed if the situation did not improve.

He urged rival political parties and critics to come forward and help frontline workers and assist the state in mobilising extra doctors.