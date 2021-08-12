Maharashtra vax rule for staff impractical, say mall and restaurant owners

Retailers and restaurant owners are up in arms over a government rule which allows them to function only with fully-vaccinated staff from August 15.

In its submission to the government, Retail Association of India (RAI) said members will open stores by deputing staff who have taken a single dose and will follow all SOPs related to health and sanitation. Anurag Katriar, president of National Restaurant Association of India said the new rule is more draconian than existing conditions and will force outlets to flout it or fold up.

On Wednesday the state government introduced new guidelines allowing malls, and retail stores to function across the state till 10 p.m. Until now malls have been shut in Mumbai while can serve dine-in guests till 4 p.m. only.

While businesses hailed the decision, their initial positive reaction turned into dismay as the new regulations came with riders. The rules state staff in restaurants, malls and retail outlets need to have taken two doses of vaccines and completed 14 days after the second dose. Also, only fully-vaccinated persons can visit malls 14 days after the second dose.

RAI chief executive officer Kumar Rajagopalan said the new rule is impractical as many people working in the malls and stores are in 20-45 years age group and as yet ineligible for second dose of vaccine due to 84 day time gap between the doses. “ Even for customers the requirement for double vaccination should be waived and they should be allowed access in malls after a temperature check,” he added.

Free vaccination of persons in the 18-44 age group was suspended by the state government on May 12, eleven days after launch due to shortage of doses. The government began vaccinating people in the 30-44 age bracket from June 22. In the interim those between the 18-44 age group could get vaccinated only in a private vaccination centre. Uptill now little over a million people in in the age bracket have received both the doses.

“We are disappointed with the government order. It is unreasonable to expect staff to get fully vaccinated by August 15,” said Pradeep Shetty, joint honorary secretary Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India.

Katriar said hotels and should be designated as priority sectors and enough vaccine doses should be provided to them for completing vaccination in three months.

Binod Modi, head strategy of Reliance Securities said “ Relaxations in bode well for sectors like retail, hotels and restaurants. Further opening up local trains for all vaccinated people is a sensible move which can improve labour availability for construction projects. Companies like Jubilant Foodworks, Burger King India, Specialty Restaurants, Aditya Birla Fashion etc are likely to be the key beneficiaries of the relaxation.”