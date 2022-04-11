Mahatma Phule birth anniversary: PM Modi, V-P Naidu pay tribute

Paying tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister on Monday said Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and a source of hope for countless people and worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."





Noting that the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a key architect of the Constitution who like Phule came from a disadvantaged section of society and fought for social reforms, follows in a few days on April 14, the prime minister shared a clip of his "Mann ki Baat" broadcast in which he had paid tributes to them.

"India will forever be grateful to Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for their monumental contribution," he added.

Paying respect to the great visionary, Vice President said Phule's endeavour for the uplift of the underprivileged and women remains an eternal source of inspiration in our efforts to build an inclusive and egalitarian society.



My tribute to the great social reformer, visionary thinker and educationist, Mahatma Phule on his Jayanti today. His endeavour for the uplift of the underprivileged and women remains an eternal source of inspiration in our efforts to build an inclusive and egalitarian society.

Assam Chief Minister said the founder of Satyashodhak Samaj pioneered social reform by fighting against untouchability and spearheaded a movement to educate women.

Rajasthan Chief Minister also paid tributes to the social reformer and said Phule's contribution towards women's education and upliftment of the downtrodden shall always be an inspiration.



