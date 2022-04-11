Mahatma Phule birth anniversary: PM Modi, V-P Naidu pay tribute

Paying tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and a source of hope for countless people and worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, "Mahatma Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people. He was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022
Noting that the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a key architect of the Constitution who like Phule came from a disadvantaged section of society and fought for social reforms, follows in a few days on April 14, the prime minister shared a clip of his "Mann ki Baat" broadcast in which he had paid tributes to them.
"India will forever be grateful to Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for their monumental contribution," he added.
Paying respect to the great visionary, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Phule's endeavour for the uplift of the underprivileged and women remains an eternal source of inspiration in our efforts to build an inclusive and egalitarian society.
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 11, 2022
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the founder of Satyashodhak Samaj pioneered social reform by fighting against untouchability and spearheaded a movement to educate women.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid tributes to the social reformer and said Phule's contribution towards women's education and upliftment of the downtrodden shall always be an inspiration.
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 11, 2022
