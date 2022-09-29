Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours: MeT

The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather with chances of light rain in during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain mainly dry in J&K during the next 24 hours with chances of light rain", an office of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.2 and Gulmarg 5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region clocked 5 degrees, Kargil 9.6 and Leh 5.6 degrees.

Jammu registered 22.8 degrees, Katra 20.5, Batote 14.8, Banihal 10.2 and Bhaderwah 12.5 degrees.

