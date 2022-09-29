Mainly dry weather likely in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours: MeT

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu to attend 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' programme today
Dry weather conditions likely to continue in J-K during next 24 hours: MeT
Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute to war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Dry weather to remain in J-K for next 24 hours; minimum temp at 8 degrees C
Jammu-Kashmir likely to witness mainly dry weather in next 24 hours: MeT
-
The Meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather with chances of light rain in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
"Weather is likely to remain mainly dry in J&K during the next 24 hours with chances of light rain", an office of the MeT department said.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 7.2 and Gulmarg 5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.
Drass in Ladakh region clocked 5 degrees, Kargil 9.6 and Leh 5.6 degrees.
Jammu registered 22.8 degrees, Katra 20.5, Batote 14.8, Banihal 10.2 and Bhaderwah 12.5 degrees.
--IANS
sq/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 11:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU