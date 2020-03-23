Maintain production line of essential commodities, PM Modi tells India Inc

Top representatives, in an unusual video-conference meeting with Prime Minister on Monday, sought a fiscal stimulus for the industry to battle the crisis that has forced factories and offices to shut down indefinitely. The business leaders, including Hindustan Unilever chairman and managing director Sanjeev Mehta, TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan and Piramal group Chairman Ajay Piramal, also told the PM that monetary incentives must be given to the vulnerable sections.

Modi had called the virtual meeting to discuss possible solutions to the rapidly declining industrial production after the government decided to shut down around 80 coronavirus-hit districts, with further plans to introduce similar steps for other major urban centres.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) president Sangita Reddy as well as her counterpart in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Vikram Kirloskar attended the meeting along with other members. They were united in the idea of direct cash benefit transfers to the economically vulnerable population.

Both the industry bodies have called for cash transfers of Rs 5,000 each to workers and those earning below Rs 5 lakh as well as a one-time payment of Rs 10,000 for senior citizens. The PM was keen on knowing the details of the proposed cash transfer which may boost the stagnating consumer demand, multiple people present in the meeting said.

Overall, industry has sought relaxed loan provisions and measures to boost liquidity. “All borrowers should be given a three-month moratorium on all loans and all repayment obligations should be suspended for this period. CII also emphasised that there is an immediate need to facilitate and enable advances for ways and means for industry across sectors and the government could perhaps explore options of a moratorium on interest and principal for the next three months,” Kirloskar said. He added the government’s priority should be on 'flattening the curve’ or reducing the number of new infections as soon as possible. CII has also called for dollar liquidity swap as India is in a comfortable position as far as its dollar reserves are concerned.

Similarly, Ficci has suggested that the government must take a 200 basis points hit to the fiscal deficit target, which can bring about Rs 4 trillion worth of liquidity in the system. “No further accounts should be considered as non-performing asset from March 16 onwards, while payment of standard loans should be deferred by two quarters. Aside from bank loans, liquidity should also be maintained for commercial papers and corporate bonds,” Sangita Reddy said. Ficci has also argued that no new cases should be opened under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code at the Company Law Tribunal for companies affected by

The chambers reiterated that none of the moves being sought by them would have any major negative financial implication for the government.

Heeding the government's call to burden more responsibility, business leaders have also assured the PM that workers will not be laid off casually and firms would try to guarantee the financial safety of the most vulnerable. For instance, CII members will dedicate their plant facilities to help scale up manufacturing and availability of essential goods and equipment needed to deal with the medical emergency linked to ventilators sanitisers, essential drugs, medical services, on a no-profit basis. They have also committed to building a cadre of volunteers for public service. Ficci members plan to support up to 5,000 new medical beds by converting hotel rooms into medical facilities. The industry body is working with Niti Aayog to produce beds and ventilators for isolation and quarantine, and is sharing data for virus testing practices.

Besides Mehta, Srinivasan and Piramal, other business leaders to log into the meeting included Rajan Bharti Mittal, Uday Kotak, Harsh Pati Singhania, and Pankaj Patel.