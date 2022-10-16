JUST IN
RSS-affiliate BKS plans farmer protest for first time in 8 years in Dec
Business Standard

Major fire rages in godown complex in Thane, no report of injuries as yet

A fire which the civic authorities termed as major broke out at Khan Compound godowns in Thane city's Shil Phata area on Sunday evening

Topics
Maharashtra | Thane | fire tragedies

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Fire
Fire breaks out in a godown in Thane, Maharashtra

A fire which the civic authorities termed as major broke out at Khan Compound godowns in Thane city's Shil Phata area on Sunday evening.

There are no reports of injuries as of now in the major blaze that started at 7pm, regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Firefighting operations are underway, Sawant added.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 21:10 IST

