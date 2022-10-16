Major fire rages in godown complex in Thane, no report of injuries as yet

-
A fire which the civic authorities termed as major broke out at Khan Compound godowns in Thane city's Shil Phata area on Sunday evening.
There are no reports of injuries as of now in the major blaze that started at 7pm, regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.
Firefighting operations are underway, Sawant added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 21:10 IST
