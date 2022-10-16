JUST IN
Amit Shah calls 'Chintan Shivir' of all Home Ministers; invites Bengal CM

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called a Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of all the states on October 27-28 at Surajkund, Haryana

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called a Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of all the states on October 27-28 at Surajkund, Haryana.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot have also been invited to join the meeting. Banerjee and Gehlot also hold the Home portfolio in their respective states. However, Banerjee's presence in the meeting has not been confirmed yet, sources said.

The two-day brain storming session has been convened to discuss the issues and problems related to internal security. The MHA believes that some problems related to internal security can be eliminated on the basis of mutual coordination among the states.

Apart from this, issues related to policing, public security, fire fighting etc. in the states will also be discussed.

According to sources, along with the Home Ministers, the Home Secretary and Director General of Police of all the states will also take part in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly stay in Surajkund for both the days.

--IANS

spt/skp/fs

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 19:03 IST

