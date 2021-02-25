Mamata Banerjee rides e-scooter to protest petrol price hike

-
Staging an unprecedented protest against the price hike of petroleum products, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode an electric scooter to reach her office in the state secretariat Nabanno building in Kolkata's adjoining Howrah district.
Banerjee was riding a pillion while Kolkata Mayor and State Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim drove the electric scooter from south Kolkata's Hazra crossing to Nabanno. Both were seen wearing helmets while the CM was adorned with a protest banners hung from both sides of her body.
"The Central government is increasing LPG and diesel prices every day. It is a serious matter of concern. The Central government will only reduce the prices for a few days when the elections are round at the corner," Banerjee said.
The state's ruling Trinamool Congress has sharpened its attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre as petrol prices continue to burn hole in the common man's pocket. Petrol was sold at Rs 91.20 per litre in Kolkata on Thursday while in Mumbai, the price of petrol crossed Rs 97 mark.
Mamata's protest against prevailing fuel prices came at a time when the BJP is trying to make inroads into Bengal before the crucial state assembly elections.
