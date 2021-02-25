Government should not further delay addressing farmers' demands: BSP

-
Supporting the ongoing farmer agitation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Thursday warned the central government not to further delay in addressing the demands of farmers anymore.
Bhadoria told ANI that protesting farmers and members of the Kisan Union are ready to talk with the government, several rounds of conversation have already taken place between them but delaying the demands of the farmers should not be kept as an option.
"Members of Kisan Union and the protesting farmers are up in conversation with the government and they had conversation a dozen times too. I believe the government should not delay their demands otherwise the farmers of the country will give up on agriculture and it will lead to major trouble for everyone," he said.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has extended the period of paramilitary forces in Haryana till February 26 to maintain law and order during farmers agitation.
Hundreds of thousands of farmers, from the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the newly enacted three farm laws.
