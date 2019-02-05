Bengal drama LIVE: SC to hear CBI plea soon; Mamata continues sit-in

JUST IN
New Delhi 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb. 04, 2019.

Mamata vs CBI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to give an urgent hearing to applications moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case and Rose Valley ponzi scheme by Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The top court will hear the probe agency's applications on Tuesday. 


The unprecedented stand-off between the Narendra Modi government and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal stretched to the third day today as angry Banerjee continued her sit-in, emboldened by the support from Opposition parties from various states. She alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was giving instructions to the CBI at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.


Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre was heading a SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The top court on May 9, 2014, handed over to CBI the investigation into the two scams. 

 

