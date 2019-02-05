- Bengal drama LIVE: SC to hear CBI plea soon; Mamata continues sit-in
- Top 10 business headlines: Mallya's extradition, RCom bets on NCLT and more
- In run-up to Lok Sabha elections, EC pads up to check illegal poll spending
- Will appeal against extradition order, says Vijay Mallya after UK approval
- Mamata Banerjee vs Centre: Supreme Court to hear CBI petition on Tuesday
- Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India approved by UK minister
- Indo-French group to settle dispute in executing IGA in Rafale deal
- Mamata vs CBI: Opposition cries 'murder of democracy', BJP hits back
- VVIP chopper scam: Court extends ED custody of Rajeev Saxena by 4 days
- In pictures: The Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan
Bengal drama LIVE: SC to hear CBI plea soon; Mamata continues sit-in
Mamata vs CBI LIVE: Mamata Banerjee continues her dharna for the third day against the Narendra Modi government
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb. 04, 2019.
Mamata vs CBI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to give an urgent hearing to applications moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging destruction of electronic evidence related to the Saradha chit fund scam case and Rose Valley ponzi scheme by Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The top court will hear the probe agency's applications on Tuesday.
The unprecedented stand-off between the Narendra Modi government and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal stretched to the third day today as angry Banerjee continued her sit-in, emboldened by the support from Opposition parties from various states. She alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was giving instructions to the CBI at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.
Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre was heading a SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The top court on May 9, 2014, handed over to CBI the investigation into the two scams.
Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre was heading a SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The top court on May 9, 2014, handed over to CBI the investigation into the two scams.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More