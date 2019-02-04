Mamata vs CBI: How the drama unfolded in Kolkata and the politics behind it

A political crisis broke out in Kolkata on Sunday evening as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began a sit-in (dharna) accusing the government of attempting a coup to destabilise her government. The controversy was sparked after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), controlled by the Union government, attempted to question in connection with the ponzi scheme scam case.





What happened yesterday evening?

The showdown started when a 40-member CBI team showed up near the official residence of Rajeev Kumar at around 6 pm to question him about the progress of investigations in Saradha chit fund and Rose Valley ponzi scheme.

The drama intensified near Kumar's residence around 7 pm, as three deputy commissioners of Kolkata police and some officers of the anti-rowdy section reached the spot. Five CBI officers were bundled into three jeeps and taken to the Shakespeare Sarani police station.

Within a few hours of detention, the CBI officers were also released.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force troopers have been deployed at the CBI headquarters at CGO Complex as also at its city office Nizam Palace.

West Bengal: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units arrive at CBI regional office at CGO Complex, Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/ii8sCFY4O0 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of cadre was heading a SIT on the Saradha and Rose Valley scams.

CBI said that Kumar needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he had not responded to notices to appear before the agency. The agency claimed that Kumar had been "absconding" and "being looked for" in connection with Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scam cases.





CBI also accused Kumar of trying to destroy evidence in the case.

Why did Kolata Police detain CBI officials?

The Kolkata Police justified the detention saying they wanted to check whether CBI had the required documents to question Kumar.

The government claimed that the CBI had no warrant to conduct the investigation and was part of a "secret operation."





The CBI, however, refuted the allegations and said they had all the requisite documents.

Politics played out on the street

A visibly angry Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier extented support to Kumar, also rushed to his house and alleged that Security Advisor was giving instructions to the CBI at the behest of Prime Minister and BJP President Amit Shah.

She also announced that she would organise a sit-in in Kolkata's Esplanade area in order to "save the country and the Constitution."

"I will start a dharna (sit-in) at Dharamtala area to save institutions, Constitution and the federal structure of the country," she said.

The highest levels of the BJP leadership are doing the worst kind of political vendetta. Not only are political parties their targets, they are misusing power

to take control of the police and destroy all institutions. We condemn this 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 3, 2019

The Kolkata Police Commissioner is among the best in the world. His integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned. He is working 24x7, and was on leave for only one day recently. When you spread lies, the lies

will always remain lies 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 3, 2019

She called the developments a 'blow' to the country's federal structure, and claimed that the in its judgement had said both central and state agencies can discuss mutually if they have any queries. In a rare exhortation, she also called upon security forces personnel of the centre and states, besides the Army to condemn the attitude of the Modi government.

Opposition backs Mamata; CPI(M) calls it 'drama'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Conference leader Omar Abdullah RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and DMK leader M K Stalin are among the Opposition leaders who extended their full support to Mamata Banerjee, saying the happenings in Bengal were part of the unrelenting attack on India's institutions by and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).





I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her.



The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP.



The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces. — (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2019

The Brigade Rally was possible due to the massive support of the people of Bengal who are suffering under oppressive policies of BJP at Centre & TMC in the state, and the dedication of every single Comrade. We must oust both BJP & TMC to ensure that People get their due #LalSalam pic.twitter.com/eYSvwiUtMB — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 3, 2019

However, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury attacked both Banerjee and the BJP accusing both of "drama".

The CBI will approach the on Monday accusing the Bengal government of impeding the investigation of a court-ordered probe into the chit fund scams.





Trinamool spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said his party would raise the matter in Parliament on Monday. She said a memorandum has been signed by all the Opposition parties and it will be submitted to the Election Commission.

BJP will also address a press conference on Tuesday over the ongoing tussle.