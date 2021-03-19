Mamata extends support to Arvind Kejriwal over 'struggle' against NCT Bill

-
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to extend support to his 'struggle' against the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha and called the move as "surgical strike on federal structure".
"The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which the BJP government at the Centre has introduced in the Lok Sabha, is a surgical strike on the federal structure of the Indian Republic," read the letter.
Banerjee said the BJP, which suffered at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party in Assembly elections, wants to govern Delhi by proxy, which is the real purpose of the proposed amendments to the GNCTD Act.
"It is evident to all that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not been able to stomach the humiliating defeat the BJP suffered at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party in Assembly elections. They want to govern Delhi by proxy, which is the real purpose of the proposed amendments to the GNCTD Act," she stated.
Responding to her letter, Kejriwal tweeted: "Thank u Didi for ur solid support to the people of Delhi."
The Bill was tabled by the Central government in Lok Sabha on March 15.
