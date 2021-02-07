Mamata govt not implementing central schemes, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for not implementing several central schemes in West Bengal, saying people expected her to show mamta (affection) but got nirmamta (cruelty) in the last 10 years.
At his first public rally in the poll-bound state, Modi tore into the TMC government, accusing it of “corruption and misgovernance”, and said the ruling dispensation committed “several fouls” in the last 10 years because of which the people have decided to oust it from power. “The TMC government is just a rebirth of the misrule of the Left Front government in the state,” he said.
Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for getting angry over slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Modi wondered why she remained silent when conspiracies were hatched to malign the country. “She gets angry when she hears slogans hailing the motherland. She gets angry when you demand your rights. But she remains silent when conspiracies are hatched to malign the nation.”
“There are some conspirators who’re trying to destroy India’s image associated with tea and yoga — made famous by iconic Indians — all across the world. Has Didi spoken anything about these conspirators? The country will respond to such conspiracies with all force at its command.”
PM launches ‘Assam Mala’
In Assam, the prime minister claimed an international conspiracy has been hatched to “defame” Indian tea. On a second visit to the election-bound state in a fortnight, he pitched for setting up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in the native language.
He was addressing a gathering after launching ‘Assam Mala’ scheme to upgrade state highways and laying the foundation for two medical colleges. Modi said he always linked the condition of tea garden workers to the development of Assam.
“But documents have emerged to show that a conspiracy has been hatched outside the country to defame Indian tea. I am sure the tea workers from Assam will give a befitting reply. The PM was apparently referring to NGO Greenpeace's report about alleged overuse of pesticides in Indian tea industry.
