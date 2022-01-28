Mamata likely to hold state-level admin review meet on February 3

-
ALSO READ
Trump's administration overpaid corn farmers by $3 bn: Federal watchdog
Bengal BJP's Rajib Banerjee, Tripura MLA Ashis Das join Trinamool
TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee rejoins Didi's party at Tripura rally
Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bhabanipur MLA on Oct 7: Partha Chatterjee
Mulling reopening schools, colleges after Durga Puja vacation: CM Mamata
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a state-level administrative meeting here on February 3 to review work of various departments and progress of development projects, a senior official said on Thursday.
The proposed review meeting is likely to be held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, he said.
Senior officials including secretaries of all departments, district magistrates, superintendents of police and police commissioners have been asked to attend the meeting, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU