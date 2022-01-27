Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeks bail in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's 11-term MLA and former minister Ganpatrao Deshmukh dead
Money laundering case: HC sends Anil Deshmukh to ED custody till Nov 12
Deshmukh case: ED summons Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
Deshmukh money laundering case: ED questions Maha minister Parab for 8 hrs
ED raids Nagpur hotel over alleged corruption against Anil Deshmukh
-
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday filed a bail application before a special court here in an alleged money laundering case.
The NCP leader has filed a regular bail application for the first time. Earlier, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act had rejected his 'default' bail plea (plea made on technical grounds).
Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, and is currently in judicial custody. The ED has alleged that the money which some police officers had collected on Deshmukh's behalf while he was minister was routed to his trusts through shell companies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU