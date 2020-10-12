JUST IN
Mamata urges people to strictly adhere to Covid norms during festive season

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said there are instances of Covid-19 becoming air borne and the community transmission of the contagion has started in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee Monday said there are instances of COVID-19 becoming air borne and the community transmission of the contagion has started in the state and urged people to strictly adhere to the regulations during the coming festive season.

Banerjee, who was speaking after a cabinet meeting, said "I ask everybody to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive season. There are instance of community transmission of COVID-19 and also the contagion becoming air borne."


State Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said measures are being taken bring down the cost of coronavirus tests and treatment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 12 2020. 17:39 IST

